Declining Traffic to ChatGPT Raises Concerns

Worldwide traffic to the popular chatbot, ChatGPT, has been observing a consistent decline in recent months, as per Similarweb. The trend started with a notable decrease in traffic a month ago, followed by a 9.7% drop in June and a further 9.6% drop in July. The United States seems to be impacted even more, experiencing a 15% decline in June and a 4% decrease in July. It is important to mention that ChatGPT was made available on Android in July.

One potential explanation for the decrease in traffic could be the conclusion of the school year. ChatGPT has gained popularity among students, with many using it as a homework assistant and even resorting to it for essay cheating purposes. In fact, a considerable portion of ChatGPT’s audience, about one-fourth, belongs to the 18-24 age group. It is speculated that the traffic to ChatGPT might increase once schools reopen in the fall.

However, a number of users have expressed discontent with recent changes made to ChatGPT. They claim that its capabilities have been reduced, impacting its overall usefulness and enjoyment. These complaints have been brought to the attention of an executive at OpenAI, but they were brushed off as a natural consequence of increased usage.

Despite experiencing phenomenal growth in January, Similarweb suggests that ChatGPT has likely passed its peak of popularity. However, OpenAI remains committed to enhancing the chatbot’s features and usability for users. They continue to release updates, such as prompt examples for new chats, with the aim of improving the overall experience.