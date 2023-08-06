Assetmark Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF

Assetmark Inc., a prominent investment management firm, has reported a decrease in its ownership of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SOXX) during the first quarter of this year. According to their filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Assetmark Inc. sold 52,595 shares of the ETF’s stock, reducing their ownership by 16.6%. As of the filing, they still held 263,422 shares valued at $117,136,000.

This development is significant as Assetmark Inc.’s ownership accounted for approximately 1.49% of iShares Semiconductor ETF’s total worth. While the reasons behind this decrease are not stated, it is important to acknowledge that investment strategies can change based on various factors.

In addition to Assetmark Inc.’s shift in holdings, iShares Semiconductor ETF recently announced the distribution of a quarterly dividend to its shareholders. The dividend amounts to $0.6507 per share and, on an annualized basis, equates to $2.60 per share with a yield of approximately 0.51%.

These updates provide valuable insights into iShares Semiconductor ETF’s financial landscape as investors navigate the ever-changing semiconductor technology sector. It is crucial for investors to carefully analyze these developments and consider a holistic perspective when evaluating their own investment strategies.

As we progress further into 2023, it will be interesting to observe the continued developments within iShares Semiconductor ETF and how market forces shape this evolving landscape.