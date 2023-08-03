An Exemplary Case of an “Einstein Cross” Found by Astronomers

A remarkable example of an “Einstein Cross” has been discovered by astronomers, revealing the division and amplification of light from the edges of the universe. This image showcases an elliptical galaxy located in the foreground, approximately 6 billion light-years away from Earth, distorting and splitting a beam of light from a background galaxy located about 11 billion light-years away.

The pattern formed by this phenomenon, anticipated by Albert Einstein in 1915, consists of four blue light spots surrounded by the orange glow of the foreground galaxy. This unique arrangement gives astronomers the opportunity to deepen their understanding of the universe.

The background light is likely originating from a quasar, a young galaxy with a supermassive black hole at its center that consumes enormous amounts of matter and emits radiation exceeding the brightness of the brightest stars by a factor of more than a billion.

Einstein’s theory of general relativity explains how massive objects deform spacetime and thus how gravity is the experience of spacetime curvature and distortion in the presence of matter and energy. Light passing through highly curved regions of spacetime, such as the space around massive galaxies, bends and folds, resulting in a halo effect.

The appearance of this halo depends on the gravitational strength of the galaxy and the observer’s point of view. In this particular case, the lens galaxy, the quasar, and Earth are perfectly aligned, creating an Einstein ring by duplicating the light from the quasar.

The lens responsible for this discovery was identified in 2021 by the Spectroscopic Instrument for Dark Energy at the Kitt Peak National Observatory in Arizona. Further analysis was conducted using the Multi-Unit Spectroscopic Explorer of the Very Large Telescope in Chile, confirming the existence of an Einstein cross.

Einstein rings, including the newly discovered cross, play a crucial role in enhancing the details of distant galaxies by amplifying and reconstructing the curved light. These rings also allow astronomers to estimate the masses of galaxies and black holes since the curvature of light is dictated by the gravitational field. Moreover, studying the distorted light around these rings can unveil otherwise invisible objects such as black holes and wandering exoplanets.

The research documenting this discovery has been accepted for publication in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.