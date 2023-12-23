Upgrade Your Home with Smart Lighting for the Holiday Season

Smart lighting is quickly becoming a must-have for modern homes, and what better time to upgrade than the holiday season? The Twinkly String smart lights are the perfect addition to your festive decor, offering a range of features and controls that will make your home shine. Plus, there’s currently a limited-time deal at Best Buy, where you can get the 400-LED kit and 60-LED Twinkly Dots at a discounted price of $120.

What sets the Twinkly smart lights apart is their advanced app controls. Unlike traditional string lights, you can individually set each LED to a different color, allowing for endless customization. You can even create your own patterns or download animations from the app to put on a dazzling light show. The main 400-LED set covers 105 feet, while the 60-LED Dot set is 9.8 feet long, providing ample coverage for any space.

Setting up the Twinkly smart lights is a breeze, thanks to the user-friendly app. Simply follow the guided process for pairing, and you’ll be up and running in no time. The lights are also suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, with an IP44 rating for the main string lights and an IP20 rating for the Dots. This means you can use them to decorate your Christmas tree or enhance any area of your home.

These smart lights also offer seamless integration with popular voice assistants like Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple HomeKit. You can easily control the lights with simple voice commands, making it even more convenient to create the perfect ambiance.

Not only are the Twinkly smart lights ideal for the holiday season, but they can also be enjoyed year-round. With LEDs rated to last for 30,000 hours, they can provide mood lighting for any occasion or holiday.

Upgrade your home with the Twinkly smart lights and bring a new level of excitement to your holiday decorations. Don’t miss out on this limited-time deal and make your home shine bright this season. Plus, check out other great holiday gift ideas and find the perfect presents for your loved ones.