A Groundbreaking Discovery in Decoding Scattered Light

Researchers have achieved a significant breakthrough in decoding the information hidden within light that passes through a scattering medium like ground glass. This discovery holds immense implications for the fields of optical computing and machine learning.

Until now, seeing through a scattering medium was believed to be impossible because the information carried by the light becomes intricately encrypted. However, Professor Choi Wonshik’s team from the IBS Center for Molecular Spectroscopy and Dynamics has found a way to tap into this phenomenon for various applications.

Previous attempts to extract information from scattering media focused on linear scattering matrices, but they encountered difficulties when dealing with nonlinearity. Professor Choi’s team has now determined that the optical input-output response of a nonlinear scattering medium can be represented by a third-order tensor, a mathematical concept used to depict relationships between three sets of data.

To demonstrate their findings, the team utilized barium titanate nanoparticles, which generate nonlinear signals, and experimentally validated a novel theoretical framework involving cross-terms in a third-order tensor. This tensor derived from the nonlinear scattering medium possesses a higher rank than the matrices of linear scattering media, suggesting its potential as a scalable physical operator.

The team exemplified the practical applications of this breakthrough by implementing nonlinear optical encryption and all-optical logic gates. Such advancements hold promise for optical computing and machine learning, offering opportunities in the realms of cryptography, data encryption, and information processing.

This groundbreaking research is opening up a whole new avenue of possibilities for optical computing and machine learning. By decoding the complex information concealed within scattered light, scientists are ushering in a future with transformative applications in various fields.