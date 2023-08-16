Decoding Molecular Communication for Nanotechnologies

Two molecular languages that play a crucial role in the origin of life have been successfully recreated and mathematically validated by scientists at the University of Montreal. This breakthrough opens up new possibilities for the development of nanotechnologies with applications in biosensing, drug delivery, and molecular imaging.

Living organisms consist of nanomachines and nanostructures that communicate to perform essential functions such as movement and reproduction. The development of molecular languages, also known as signaling mechanisms, is key to the emergence of life. These languages ensure that molecules in living organisms work together to achieve specific tasks.

The study focused on two types of molecular languages. The first is allostery, where a molecule binds and modifies the structure of another molecule, directing it to trigger or inhibit an activity. The second is multivalency, which works like a puzzle. When one molecule binds to another, it facilitates the binding of a third molecule by increasing its binding interface.

Although these two languages are present in all molecular systems of living organisms, scientists have only recently started to understand their rules and principles. The ability to harness these languages enables the design and programming of artificial nanosystems.

To compare the basic rules, advantages, and limitations of these languages, the researchers created a DNA-based molecular system capable of functioning using both allostery and multivalency. By using simple mathematical equations, they were able to describe both languages and unravel the parameters and design rules for programming communication within a nanosystem.

The researchers used the multivalency language to engineer a programmable antibody sensor capable of detecting antibodies across different concentrations. This discovery has significant implications in monitoring antibody concentration and determining individual and collective immunity, as demonstrated during recent pandemics.

The study not only expands the synthetic toolbox for nanotechnology but also sheds light on why natural nanosystems may have selected one language over another for their chemical communication.

In summary, the pioneering work of the University of Montreal scientists in decoding molecular communication provides valuable insights for the development of nanotechnologies and understanding the fundamental principles of life’s molecular languages.