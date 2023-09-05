Deciphering the Regulation of Microtubules: Key Mechanism Discovered

Researchers from the University of Geneva (UNIGE) have uncovered a novel mechanism that governs the growth of microtubules, microscopic protein filaments that play a crucial role in cell communication pathways. The discovery of this mechanism, which involves two specific proteins—CLIP-170 and EB3—has opened up new possibilities for developing treatments that target the core of cellular processes. The findings have been published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Microtubules act as internal “roads” within cells, facilitating their growth, division, and supply. Dysregulation of these “roads” can lead to conditions such as cancer and neurodegenerative disorders. Understanding the mechanisms that control the growth and regulation of microtubules is critical for developing targeted therapies.

The new study conducted by Charlotte Aumeier and her team at UNIGE’s Biochemistry Department offers fresh insights into the functioning of microtubules. The researchers found that CLIP-170 and EB3 proteins undergo a process called liquid-liquid phase separation at the tip of the microtubule when it is growing. This means that these two proteins separate from the cellular liquid medium and form a second liquid phase at the tip of the microtubule, similar to an oil droplet in water.

The phenomenon of phase separation at the microtubule level increases the concentration of proteins, including tubulin, and enhances the growth rate of microtubules while reducing their decay. Julie Miesch, the lead author of the study, explains that the synergy between CLIP-170 and EB3 is crucial for regulating microtubule growth through this liquid-liquid phase separation mechanism.

The role of CLIP-170 and EB3 proteins in microtubule regulation was observed through in vitro and cellular measurements using advanced microscopy methods. These results highlight a new level of regulation in microtubule dynamics and provide potential targets for the development of anti-cancer therapies.

Sources: University of Geneva, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences