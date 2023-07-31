Insurtech Australia and DLA Piper Call for Decentralized Approach to AI Regulation

Insurtech Australia (IA) and law firm DLA Piper have jointly submitted a statement to the Federal Department of Industry, Science and Resources, emphasizing the need for a decentralized approach to regulating artificial intelligence (AI) in Australia.

In their submission, IA and DLA Piper highlight the importance of addressing the risks associated with specific AI use cases in different sectors. They suggest that the government should conduct a comprehensive analysis of current legislative and regulatory frameworks to determine if additional regulations are necessary. However, they also stress the importance of avoiding over-regulation that could hinder innovation.

DLA Piper Senior Associate, Alex Horder, emphasizes that while existing laws on privacy, consumer protection, and anti-discrimination may be applicable to certain AI situations, AI is a unique technology that requires special consideration.

IA CEO, Simone Dossetor, explains that many insurtech companies are already using AI in areas such as pricing, policy generation, and claims management to enhance customer service. IA supports the development of guidance and initiatives that promote trust and confidence in AI, ensuring its responsible development and implementation in Australia.

DLA Piper Partner, Dylan Burke, emphasizes the need to understand how existing laws intersect with AI and how associated risks should be managed, especially in light of future regulations. He highlights that as an emerging technology, it is important to avoid stifling innovation with burdensome regulatory measures.

In conclusion, IA and DLA Piper advocate for a balanced and thoughtful approach to AI regulation in Australia. They believe that regulations should be tailored to the specific needs and risks of different industries, while promoting responsible innovation.