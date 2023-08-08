Decathlon Introduces High-Tech Electric Drivetrain for B’Twin LD 920 E

French sports and outdoor retailer Decathlon is expanding its presence in the global cycling industry. The company, known for its range of branded bikes, has now entered the world of electric bicycles with the updated B’Twin LD 920 E model.

Developed in collaboration with Belgian start-up E2 Drives, the B’Twin LD 920 E features a high-tech automatic gearbox. This innovative drivetrain incorporates a dual motor system that combines 250 watts of electric pedal assistance with seamless gear shifting. The system adapts to rider preferences and provides a smooth riding experience by processing performance data 20,000 times per second.

The B’Twin LD 920 E also offers urban cyclists a range of practical features. It includes an integrated GPS tracker for theft prevention, a display and touchscreen for real-time riding information, and selectable modes such as Eco, Standard, and Boost. The bike is equipped with a 702-Watt-hour battery, allowing for a range of up to 150 kilometers (94 miles) on a single charge.

With a 30 lux front light and a sturdy luggage rack capable of carrying up to 27 kilograms, the B’Twin LD 920 E is designed to meet the needs of urban commuters. It is available in two frame versions and can be purchased for 2,999 Euros (about $3,300 USD) in the Decathlon online shop.

Decathlon’s venture into the electric bicycle market demonstrates their commitment to providing customers with innovative and reliable options for their cycling needs. The B’Twin LD 920 E offers a feature-rich and eco-friendly option for urban transportation.