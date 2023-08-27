Adolescent Growth Spurts: Not Unique to Humans, According to Recent Research

A recent study published in the journal eLife challenges the widely held belief that the growth spurt in body length during human adolescence is a unique evolutionary feature not found in other primates. The study suggests that this misconception may have been due to methodological errors.

The researchers discovered that many primate species, including humans, experience a growth spurt in body weight during adolescence. Through their scientific work, the team identified that improper scaling and incorrect comparisons between growth rates of body length and weight can lead to misleading interpretations.

To address these issues, the researchers conducted a scale-corrected analysis on a dataset of 258 bonobos living in zoos. They found pronounced growth spurts in both body weight and length, which corresponded with patterns of testosterone and IGFBP-3 levels, similar to hormone surges seen in human adolescents.

Moreover, the researchers reinterpreted data from other studies on non-human primates and found that the adolescent growth spurt in weight and length is not limited to bonobos but likely occurs in other primate species as well.

These findings highlight the importance of considering scaling laws when interpreting growth curves. The study suggests that human-like growth spurts in body weight and length are not unique to bonobos, but probably exist in numerous other non-human primates.

The research was a collaborative effort involving scientists from various institutions, including the Konrad Lorenz Institute of Ethology at the University of Veterinary Medicine, Odisee University of Applied Sciences, Antwerp Zoo Centre for Research and Conservation, Max Planck Institutes for Evolutionary Anthropology and for Animal Behaviour, Antwerp University, and the Institute of Cognitive Science at the University of Osnabrück. Data from 19 zoos also contributed significantly to the study’s success.

Reference:

– “Adolescent length growth spurts in bonobos and other primates: Mind the scale” by Andreas Berghänel, Jeroen M.G. Stevens, Gottfried Hohmann, Tobias Deschner, and Verena Behringer, eLife, June 29, 2023. DOI: 10.7554/eLife.86635.1