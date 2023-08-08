Night Sky Illuminated in Melbourne, Australia: Space Debris Believed to be Russian Rocket

A large flaming object illuminated the night sky in Melbourne, Australia, leading many to believe it was space debris from a Russian rocket launch. Videos captured by Victorians showed a bright fireball moving across the sky around midnight on Tuesday. Experts agree that the streak of light was most likely space junk rather than a meteor or comet.

According to experts, including Professor Alan Duffy from Swinburne University and physicist Dr Gail Iles from RMIT University, the videos indicate that the object was moving slowly and burning brightly, appearing to break up mid-air. Dr Iles suggests that while the fireball sighting coincided with the Perseid meteor shower, it is more probable that the object was a piece of the rocket.

The United States’ National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency website recorded a navigational warning for space debris tracking in the western South Pacific Ocean, supporting the theory that the object originated from a Russian Soyuz rocket launch. The rocket, carrying a navigation satellite, was launched from Russia’s Plesetsk Northern Launch Site. The sighting over Melbourne was likely the second-stage rockets returning to Earth, as the rocket was launched the night before.

Witnesses in Melbourne also reported hearing a loud bang, which experts explained as a sonic boom caused by the object traveling faster than the speed of sound. The controlled re-entry of the space debris was predicted and announced in advance. Although some witnesses found the sounds accompanying the fireball unusual, experts assured that the event was expected and posed no danger to airplanes in the area.

The size of the debris would have significantly decreased by the time it reached the ocean, and its shallow re-entry angle allowed for a longer view of the fiery display. Despite initial speculation, the consensus among experts is that the object was space debris from the Russian rocket launch, rather than a meteor or comet.