The Australian Space Agency Confirms Debris Found on Western Australian Beach

The Australian Space Agency (ASA) has confirmed that a debris found on a beach in Western Australia is believed to be from the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) that was launched on April 22, 2023. The object, identified as debris from the expended third-stage of the PSLV, belongs to the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).

The ASA has taken the debris into custody and is currently storing it. They are collaborating with ISRO to determine the next course of action and any obligations under the United Nations space treaties. Moreover, the Australian Space Agency has requested the public to report any suspected debris to local authorities and the ASA.

The debris was first discovered by local residents, who retrieved it from the shallows using a four-wheel drive vehicle. It has been described as a semi-cylindrical object with dimensions of over 2.5 meters across and approximately three meters long. It is composed of lightweight carbon fiber material resembling resin.

This incident highlights the importance of efficient space debris management to prevent accidents and ensure the safety of space operations and the environment.