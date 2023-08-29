Why Can’t We Use Fen-Phen for Weight Loss?

The drug fen-phen, a combination of fenfluramine and phentermine, was once hailed as a miracle weight loss solution in the 1980s. However, it was later associated with serious side effects, particularly valve diseases of the heart. As a result, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) asked manufacturers to remove fen-phen from the market.

Despite its effectiveness in controlling appetite and promoting weight loss, fen-phen posed significant health risks. Studies showed that approximately seven out of 10,000 people who took fenfluramine or fen-phen for less than four months developed valve disease, while 35 in 10,000 people who took it for more than four months developed the condition. In comparison, patients who took phentermine alone or did not use weight loss medication did not experience such risks.

The FDA determined that the risk of valve disease, including cases severe enough to require valve replacement surgery, was too high, leading to the removal of fen-phen from the market. Although some individuals were willing to accept the side effects for the benefits fen-phen offered, the FDA concluded that the risks outweighed the potential benefits.

While there have been no weight loss medications as effective as fen-phen until recently, newer drugs like semaglutide (Wegovy and Ozempic) and tirzepatide (Mounjaro) have shown promise in promoting weight loss. Many patients report success in controlling their eating habits with these medications, and as of now, there have been no reports of serious adverse effects associated with their use.

However, it’s crucial to note that these medications only work when taken continuously, and stopping them often leads to rapid weight regain. Choosing to take a weight loss drug requires a long-term commitment to treatment.

In conclusion, despite its initial success, fen-phen was found to carry significant risks for heart valve diseases. The FDA deemed the risks too high and removed the drug from the market. While newer weight loss medications may offer similar benefits, long-term commitment to treatment is necessary for sustained results.

Sources:

– North America Syndicate Inc.