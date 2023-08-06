TCL S4 4K TV: Massive Display at an Affordable Price

If you’re looking for a massive display at an affordable price, the 75-inch TCL S4 4K TV is a great option. Best Buy has lowered the original price of $750 to $550, offering a significant $200 discount. This deal is a steal, but it may not last long, so act quickly if you’re interested.

The TCL S4 4K TV comes with impressive features that make it worth considering. Its 4K Ultra HD resolution and HDR Pro support deliver sharp details and lifelike colors. Furthermore, the TV features DTS Virtual:X, which creates immersive 3D sound using just the TV’s built-in speakers.

As a smart TV, the TCL S4 4K TV provides access to popular streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video via the Google TV platform. It even offers personalized recommendations based on your viewing preferences. Additionally, the TV is compatible with both Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa, allowing for convenient voice commands.

This 75-inch TCL S4 4K TV is a fantastic addition to any home theater setup. With the current price of $550 after a $200 discount, it offers excellent value for a TV of this size. However, it’s essential to note that this offer is likely to expire soon due to the high demand for affordable large TVs. To secure yours at this discounted price, make your purchase as soon as possible.