Celebrate Tamaki’s Birthday in DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation!

DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation is known for celebrating the birthdays of its characters, and on the 19th of August, it’s Tamaki’s turn to shine!

For a limited time, players can participate in Tamaki’s Birthday Gacha and have the chance to obtain SR & SSR swimsuits exclusively tailored for Tamaki. This includes her popular Dolce Peach and Bouquet Lisianthus outfits.

But that’s not all! Don’t forget to try your luck with the Jewel & Stellar Outfit Gacha, where you can get Tamaki’s Jewel Peridot and Stellar Leo outfits. These stunning ensembles will surely make Tamaki the center of attention on her special day.

In addition to the gacha events, the game also offers Tamaki’s Birthday Festival, a competitive volleyball tournament where you can compete against other players and earn special items. It’s the perfect opportunity to showcase your skills and show your support for Tamaki.

Unfortunately, DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation is currently only available in certain regions via Steam and digital download in Japan. So if you want to join in the birthday celebrations, make sure to check if the game is accessible in your region.

Get ready to celebrate Tamaki’s birthday in style and make her day truly memorable in DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation!