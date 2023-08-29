The Alien Franchise Arrives in Dead by Daylight!

Dead by Daylight fans, rejoice! The highly popular horror game has just welcomed the iconic Alien franchise into its midst. Now, players can immerse themselves in the terrifying world of Xenomorphs and Ellen Ripley, the ultimate hero.

One of the highlights of this exciting update is the addition of the Xenomorph as a playable character. Players can now stalk their fellow Survivors as this formidable extraterrestrial creature, using its unique abilities to gain the upper hand in the hunt.

But fear not, those who prefer to play on the side of the Survivors. Ellen Ripley herself is also available as a playable character. Channel your inner Ripley and fight back against the horror, showing everyone why she is regarded as the ultimate hero.

To complement the arrival of the Alien franchise, a brand-new map has been introduced: the Nostromo Wreckage. This map is based on the iconic spaceship from the original Alien film by Ridley Scott. Immerse yourself in the eerie atmosphere of the wrecked spaceship as you try to escape the clutches of the Xenomorph.

In addition to the new characters and map, Dead by Daylight has also introduced a variety of Outfits inspired by the Alien films. Players can now don the Xenomorph Queen, Grid Xenomorph, and Xenomorph Clone Outfits for the Xenomorph character. Meanwhile, Ellen Ripley has received the Back in Action and Ripley 8 Outfits.

The Alien Collection is now available for Dead by Daylight, offering fans a whole new level of horror and excitement. So, whether you want to hunt as the Xenomorph or survive as Ellen Ripley, prepare for an intense and thrilling gameplay experience.

Definitions:

– Xenomorph: A fictional extraterrestrial species known for its aggressive and deadly nature, featured in the Alien franchise.

– Ellen Ripley: The main protagonist in the Alien film series, known for her courage and resourcefulness in dealing with the Xenomorph threat.

