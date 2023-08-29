Dead by Daylight: Alien Brings the Xenomorph to the Game

In an exciting crossover, the Alien franchise joins Behaviour Interactive’s Dead by Daylight today. Available on PC and consoles, Dead by Daylight: Alien introduces new gameplay that allows players to assume the role of the terrifying Xenomorph as the Killer or survive as Ellen Ripley. Along with this, players can explore the Nostromo Wreckage map, a twisted recreation of the iconic ship from Ridley Scott’s classic film.

One of the notable features in the Nostromo Wreckage map is the inclusion of Steam Pipes. When a player runs past a Steam Pipe, it activates a short burst of steam that can affect both Survivors and Killers, slowing them down temporarily. Survivors have the ability to interact with Steam Pipe Panels to reset the pipe, making it available for use again.

Additionally, the Xenomorph brings a unique capability to the game by introducing Control Stations. These stations allow the Xenomorph to navigate quickly between Control Stations located across any map. The Xenomorph can track Survivor footsteps in the Tunnels and hear the sounds of Generator repair above ground.

Survivors also have access to Control Stations, which can be used to generate a Special Item known as a Remote Flame Turret. These turrets can be strategically placed to emit flames when the Xenomorph approaches, disrupting its stealth ability. However, turrets can overheat and require repair if used for an extended period of time. The Xenomorph can disable or destroy turrets with a single hit.

In addition to the new gameplay elements, both the Xenomorph and Ellen Ripley receive new Outfits. The Xenomorph outfits include the Xenomorph Queen Outfit (Legendary), the Grid Xenomorph Outfit (Rare), and the Xenomorph Clone Outfit (Very Rare). Ellen Ripley receives the Back in Action Outfit (Very Rare) and the Ripley 8 Outfit (Very Rare).

Players can now experience Dead by Daylight: Alien on various platforms, including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and the Windows Store.

Definitions:

– Killer: The player in Dead by Daylight who takes on the role of hunting down the Survivors.

– Survivors: The players who must work together to complete objectives and avoid being caught by the Killer.

– Xenomorph: The iconic extraterrestrial species from the Alien franchise.

– Control Stations: Locations in the game that allow the Xenomorph to quickly navigate between them.

– Steam Pipes: Objects in the game that emit bursts of steam, which can slow down Survivors or Killers.

– Outfits: Customizable appearances for the characters in Dead by Daylight.

Source: Behaviour Interactive