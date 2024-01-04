The Pros and Cons of dbrand’s ‘Ghost Case’ for the iPhone 15 Pro

Summary: dbrand’s ‘Ghost Case’ for the iPhone 15 Pro is a solid, high-quality smartphone enclosure that offers great protection without adding bulk. However, it comes with a significant downside – it scratches easily. While the case is transparent and showcases the sleek design of the iPhone 15 Pro, its price tag of $49.95 and lack of scratch resistance give potential buyers something to consider.

One of the best smartphone enclosures in the market for Apple’s premium iPhone 15 Pro is the ‘Ghost Case’ from dbrand. It offers a lightweight and thin design, weighing just 28g and measuring 1.2mm in thickness. With corner and side bumpers, the case provides protection from bumps and falls while maintaining a comfortable grip. The transparent design also allows the iPhone 15 Pro’s elegant aesthetics to shine through.

However, despite its many advantages, the ‘Ghost Case’ is not without its flaws. The $49.95 price tag might be a deterrent for some potential buyers. Additionally, the case suffers from a major drawback – it scratches easily. In fact, some users have reported receiving scratched cases straight out of the box. This is due to the lack of a UV coating, which dbrand intentionally omitted to prevent the case from yellowing over time.

Fortunately, dbrand acknowledges this issue and has committed to providing replacement cases for customers who encounter scratches. Whether you have already purchased the ‘Ghost Case’ or plan to do so in the future, you can expect a replacement from dbrand. However, if scratch resistance is a crucial factor for you, it might be prudent to wait for dbrand to release an updated version of the case that addresses this problem.

In conclusion, while dbrand’s ‘Ghost Case’ offers excellent protection and showcases the iPhone 15 Pro’s beauty, potential buyers should consider the case’s susceptibility to scratches and its relatively high price. If scratch resistance is not a priority, purchasing the ‘Ghost Case’ now might be a viable option. Otherwise, waiting for dbrand to release a scratch-resistant version would be a wise choice.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How much does dbrand’s ‘Ghost Case’ for the iPhone 15 Pro cost?

A: The ‘Ghost Case’ is priced at $49.95 (approximately 66.74 CAD).

Q: Does the ‘Ghost Case’ come in different variants?

A: Yes, the ‘Ghost Case’ is available for various phone models, including the iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 7 Pro, Galaxy S23 Ultra, and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Q: Does dbrand’s ‘Ghost Case’ offer protection without adding bulk?

A: Yes, the case features corner and side bumpers that protect the iPhone 15 Pro while maintaining a sleek and lightweight design.

Q: Can I get a replacement case if my ‘Ghost Case’ gets scratched?

A: Yes, dbrand has committed to providing replacement cases to customers who encounter scratches on their ‘Ghost Case.’