Mars’ Rotation Speeding Up, Puzzling Scientists

Scientists studying Mars have discovered that the rotation speed of the red planet is increasing, leaving them puzzled as to why this is happening. NASA’s retired InSight lander, which fell silent in December due to dust accumulation on its solar panels, provided valuable data that allowed scientists to learn more about the internal workings of Mars.

Most of the knowledge gained about Mars came from InSight’s seismometer, which measured vibrations from marsquakes and meteor impacts. However, scientists also found additional information by studying the frequencies of radio transmissions between Earth and InSight.

The Doppler effect, caused by the relative motions of Mars and Earth as they orbit the sun, compressed or lengthened the radio waves as InSight moved towards or away from Earth. After accounting for these effects, scientists noticed frequency variations that couldn’t be explained. This led to the discovery that Mars wobbles like a top due to its non-perfectly round shape.

By measuring the wobbles precisely, scientists were able to gain insights into the structure and composition of the deep parts of Mars. It was determined that the molten core of Mars is approximately 2,280 miles wide, consistent with observations from seismic waves. The core is primarily composed of molten iron but also contains lighter elements such as sulfur, oxygen, and carbon.

Measurements also revealed that Mars’ rotation speeds up slightly, shortening its day by about 1.5 millionths of a second per Martian year. Possible explanations for this phenomenon include the accumulation of ice at the poles or the melting of glaciers, causing the planet’s crust to rebound and stretch vertically, thus increasing the rotation speed.

The exact cause of Mars’ speedup remains a mystery, although scientists have ruled out the influence of Phobos, one of the Martian moons. Further research and analysis will be needed to fully understand this intriguing puzzle.