Datadog Enhances Core Platform with New Capabilities

New York-based company Datadog has recently unveiled additional features for its core platform, aiming to simplify observability for enterprise teams. These new capabilities include Bits, a generative AI assistant designed to help engineers resolve application issues in real-time, and a comprehensive solution for monitoring the behavior of large language models (LLMs).

Bits, accessible through the chat feature within the Datadog platform, learns from customers’ data and provides insights to address issues while troubleshooting or suggesting remedial steps. This AI assistant enhances user workflows, enabling faster problem resolution.

The language model monitoring solution consolidates data from generative AI applications, models, and integrations to assist engineers in identifying and resolving problems specific to LLMs. It analyzes model usage, costs, API performance, and behavior to detect instances of hallucinations and drift based on various data characteristics.

Datadog’s competitor, New Relic, has likewise introduced a similar AI assistant named Grok, utilizing a chat interface to assist teams in monitoring and resolving software issues.

Given the increasing adoption of large language models in enterprises, there is a high demand for tools that monitor their behavior and performance. Datadog’s new capabilities effectively address this need by providing a comprehensive solution for observability and issue resolution.

