Datadog Introduces New Capabilities for Monitoring Generative AI-based Applications

Datadog, Inc. has unveiled new capabilities aimed at assisting customers in monitoring and troubleshooting issues in their generative AI-based applications. As the importance of AI assistants and copilots increases in software product roadmaps, the challenges of deploying them in customer-facing applications also grow. These challenges revolve around concerns such as cost, availability, and accuracy.

The technology behind generative AI is rapidly evolving, with various frameworks, models, databases, service chains, and supporting technologies being widely adopted. In order to keep up with these advancements, organizations require observability solutions that can adapt and evolve alongside AI stacks.

Datadog’s latest announcement introduces a wide range of generative AI observability capabilities designed to help teams confidently deploy LLM-based (language model) applications to production. These capabilities encompass integrations for the entire AI stack, covering components like AI infrastructure and compute, embeddings and data management, model serving and deployment, model layers, and orchestration frameworks.

Furthermore, Datadog has released a comprehensive solution for LLM observability, currently in beta. This solution consolidates data from applications, models, and various integrations to detect and resolve real-world application problems, ensuring positive end-user experiences. The LLM observability solution includes a model catalog for monitoring and alerting on model usage and costs, identification of model performance based on different data characteristics, and categorization of model drift for performance tracking and drift detection over time.

Datadog’s AI/LLM integrations are now available to the public, while the LLM observability solution remains in private beta. These new capabilities and integrations will assist organizations in monitoring and enhancing their LLM-based applications as well as optimizing costs.

Datadog is a cloud application observability and security platform that offers unified, real-time observability and security for the entire technology stack of its customers. It is utilized by organizations of all sizes and industries to enable digital transformation, expedite time to market, and secure applications and infrastructure.