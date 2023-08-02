Researchers in Switzerland Achieve High-Speed Optical Data Transmission

Researchers in Switzerland have made a breakthrough in optical data transmission by successfully transmitting and receiving data at rates exceeding 10 Tbit/s over a distance of 53 kilometers. The experiment involved sending data from an Alpine peak to an observatory at the University of Bern.

This transmission distance is over five times the distance required for a satellite-to-ground communication link, indicating the potential of this method for faster and more cost-effective Internet connections for satellite constellations in near-Earth orbit.

Currently, data transmission between satellites and ground stations primarily relies on radiofrequency technologies operating in the microwave range. However, optical systems that operate in the near-infrared range have significant advantages. Their micron-scale wavelengths are about 10,000 times shorter than radio waves, enabling them to transmit more data in the same amount of time.

Previous experiments have shown that free-space optical communication technologies can achieve data rates of 100 Gbits/s over distances of up to 10 km and 1 Tbits/s over distances of up to 3 m in a single channel.

The researchers conducted the experiment by establishing a satellite optical communications link between the High Altitude Research Station on the Jungfraujoch and the Zimmerwald Observatory near Bern. They successfully demonstrated that a laser beam could propagate through atmospheric turbulence, which could typically disrupt the transmission of data.

To achieve this success, the researchers utilized several key components. They encoded the information in a power-efficient manner using a coherent modulation format. The laser beam was then sent with high precision in the direction of the receiver at the observatory. An adaptive optics system corrected the phase front error of the electromagnetic wave after passing through 53 km of turbulent atmosphere, resulting in a significantly stronger signal in the optical fiber.

This breakthrough brings us closer to satellite-Earth and inter-satellite communication links based on optical technologies capable of achieving very high data rates per channel. These links could serve as the backbone for the terrestrial fiber network and provide connectivity in areas where the deployment of mainstream communications technologies, such as optical fiber, is not feasible.

The researchers are now exploring a novel modulation format known as 4D-BPSK, which they believe holds promise for other optical applications due to its high sensitivity.