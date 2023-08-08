A New Platform is Helping Utilities and Regulators Streamline Electric Vehicle Charging Deployment

A new online platform called GridFAST has been developed by the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) to address the challenges associated with the deployment of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure. The platform serves as a secure and private exchange between utilities seeking data on planned EV charging installations and the companies and agencies providing that data.

The aim of GridFAST is to facilitate a more efficient and collaborative approach to EV charging deployment. The platform aggregates data in an anonymized way up to a feeder point, without revealing street addresses or allowing access to data from other companies. This ensures data privacy and security.

By utilizing this platform, utilities and regulators can make more informed investment decisions in the right places. By gaining a clearer understanding of planned EV charging deployments, utilities can assess the need for grid upgrades and interconnection to ensure the necessary power capacity is available.

The platform is particularly important given the rapid growth of the EV market and the increasing demand for charging infrastructure. Delays in grid upgrades and interconnection have become a concern, leading some EV manufacturers and charging developers to turn to on-site generation resources such as batteries and solar power.

Utilities like Xcel Energy have recognized the importance of obtaining data on EVs to effectively plan for grid impacts. Xcel Energy expects EVs to make up a significant portion of vehicles in its service territory by 2030 and is investing in incentives for EV chargers. However, building trust with charging providers is crucial for utilities to obtain accurate forecasts of their future plans.

Overall, the GridFAST platform aims to bridge the information gap between utilities and EV charging providers, improving collaboration and enabling more efficient and effective EV charging deployment. It is a valuable tool for utilities and regulators seeking to meet the growing demand for EV charging infrastructure.