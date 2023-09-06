CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Baldur’s Gate 3: Recruiting Minthara Without Getting Your Hands Dirty

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 6, 2023
In the world of Baldur’s Gate 3, the choices you make have lasting consequences. Aligning yourself with evildoers can alter the course of your adventure, and some companions can only join your party if you embrace a spot of evildoing yourself. However, a resourceful Redditor has discovered a way to recruit the ruthless Drow named Minthara without actually committing any atrocities.

Minthara is one of three Goblin leaders and is encountered in Act 1, inside the Shattered Sanctum in the Goblin Camp. She is determined to assault the nearby druid Grove, a location that players can choose to protect or attack. To side with Minthara and recruit her later in the game, players were previously required to betray the druids and the tieflings in the Grove, resulting in the departure of certain party members.

However, according to the Redditor, known as Wulfrinnan, there is an alternative method that allows players to keep their hands clean. This method revolves around a decision to steal or leave the Idol of Silvanus in the Grove. Typically, stealing the Idol triggers a big fight where the druids start murdering the Grove residents. Most players end up fighting their way out, causing casualties along the way.

Wulfrinnan’s method involves having another party member steal the Idol to halt the ritual and then fleeing the scene while the druids and tieflings engage in combat with each other. When Minthara is informed of the location of the Grove, she arrives to find most of the defenders dead. By the time the player arrives, all the fighting is already over. This method allows paladins to side with Minthara without violating their oath, as they can claim ignorance about the theft of the Idol.

While this method may seem “innocent” in terms of direct involvement, some players argue that it is still morally questionable. It requires allowing innocent people to be killed and pretending to not be evil while still manipulating the situation. Nevertheless, this discovery showcases the depth and flexibility of Baldur’s Gate 3 in responding to players’ choices and actions.

Source: IGN article by Wesley Yin-Poole

