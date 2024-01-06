Defeating Tier 4 Dartrix in Pokémon GO Raids: How to Succeed

Summary: Learn how to successfully defeat Tier 4 Dartrix raids in Pokémon GO and increase your chances of encountering Rowlet with shiny odds. With the right counter Pokémon and proper preparation, Dartrix can be taken down by high-level trainers.

Dartrix, a dual Grass and Flying type, is weak against Ice, Fire, Flying, Poison, and Rock type moves. To defeat it, trainers should consider utilizing Mega Pokémon and ideally have a team of strong counters. However, even with less optimal counters, two trainers can work together to defeat Dartrix.

The Raids featuring Dartrix will take place on January 6, 2024, from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time. To join these raids, Raid Passes and Premium Battle Passes are required. Remote Raid Passes cannot be used for these battles.

Completing the Dartrix raids will trigger increased spawns of Rowlet around the gym, with the same shiny rate as during Community Day hours. This gives trainers an additional opportunity to catch the elusive shiny Pokémon.

Top counters recommended for battling Dartrix include Ice type Pokémon due to their advantage against Water and Ground type attacks. It is important to have a full team of strong counters to ensure success in the raid battle.

Weather conditions can also affect the battle. Snow weather is the most favorable as it boosts Ice type counters. However, in some countries, this weather may not be available. Sunny weather boosts Fire type counters, but be cautious as it also enhances Dartrix’s Grass moves.

Remember, Mega-Evolved Pokémon provide special bonuses to all Trainers’ Pokémon in a raid battle, boosting their attacks. Using a Mega-Evolved Pokémon that matches Dartrix’s weaknesses can be advantageous.

In summary, by utilizing the right counters, preparing a strong team, and taking advantage of Mega Pokémon, trainers can successfully defeat Tier 4 Dartrix raids and increase their chances of encountering shiny Rowlet.

FAQ:

1. Can Dartrix be shiny from raids?

No, Dartrix cannot appear shiny in raids. However, completing the raid will trigger increased spawns of Rowlet with shiny odds.

2. How many trainers are recommended to defeat Dartrix?

A solo player can defeat Dartrix with the right counters and preparation. However, for trainers with less ideal counters, it is advisable to have a minimum of two trainers working together.

3. Can remote raid passes be used for Dartrix raids?

No, these raids can only be joined using Raid Passes and Premium Battle Passes. Remote Raid Passes cannot be used.

Sources: Pokémon GO Hub