The Advancement of Malicious Chatbots in Cybercrime

The development of malicious chatbots using generative AI and Google’s Bard technology is rapidly progressing. One notable creator, known as ‘CanadianKingpin12′ on hackers’ platforms, is currently involved in the development of new AI-based malicious chatbots called DarkBART and DarkBERT. These chatbots are expected to be more efficient compared to existing cybercriminal chatbots.

DarkBART and DarkBERT will incorporate Google Lens for image recognition, providing access to the extensive knowledge base of the dark web. The functionalities these chatbots offer are significant for cybercriminals, as they lower the bar for developing sophisticated cyber attacks. Notable activities they can facilitate include business email compromise phishing campaigns, exploitation of zero-day vulnerabilities, identification of infrastructure weaknesses, and malware distribution.

DarkBART is based on the technology of Google BART AI and the DarkBERT Large Language Model (LLM), developed by South Korean data intelligence firm S2W. Although currently accessible only to academic researchers, reports suggest that threat actors have gained unauthorized access to DarkBERT.

On the other hand, DarkBERT, unrelated to the Korean AI, provides threat actors with access to the dark web and the hacker underground. It goes beyond the dark web by integrating Google Lens, expanding the range of cyber threats it can address.

The rapid development of adversarial AI tools indicates that developers will soon offer API access to chatbots, allowing seamless integration into cybercriminal workflows. This raises concerns about potential consequences and emphasizes the importance of proactive measures.

To counter these emerging threats, companies and organizations should provide specific training on business email compromise and phishing attacks. Strengthening overall system security, implementing email verification policies, and utilizing keyword-flagging strategies are also essential steps to safeguard against AI-driven cybercrime.

As cyber threats continue to evolve, cybersecurity strategies must adapt accordingly. Taking proactive and educated approaches to combat the increasing sophistication of AI-driven cybercrime is crucial.