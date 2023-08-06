Dark Satellite: Blending Jazz, Distortion, and Blues

The band Dark Satellite is known for their distinct fusion of jazz chords, heavy distortion, and blues solos. This musical style can be attributed to Hanlon, one of the band members, who was influenced by jazz and heavy distortion during his teenage years. As he drove around aimlessly, listening to the jazz station, Hanlon explored the complexity and unique sounds of jazz. Simultaneously, he was a fervent fan of Bad Brains and their penchant for heavy distortion. Combining these influences, Hanlon experimented with merging jazz chords and distortion, resulting in a dynamic and intense sound.

Dark Satellite’s music is also heavily influenced by the vibrant Bay Area music scene. Hanlon describes the region as a melting pot of various styles and influences, where musicians from different genres come together. Attending metal shows, he would often be surprised by guitarists playing cool psychedelic riffs from the 1960s. This diverse musical landscape in the Bay Area has continuously inspired Dark Satellite to push the boundaries of their music.

Upcoming performances by Dark Satellite will take place at Oakland Secret on August 18th and at Inner Desires in Oakland on September 1st. Fans who attend these shows can expect an enthralling and innovative musical experience. The band will showcase their unique fusion of jazz, heavy distortion, and blues solos, captivating the audience with their dynamic and intense sound.