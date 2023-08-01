The Mystery of Dark Matter: Exploring the Elusive Normal Matter

The Universe is mostly non-luminous, with dark matter remaining as one of the great unsolved mysteries in cosmology. While the cosmic web is dominated by dark matter, baryons – which include normal matter – can interact with each other and with photons, leading to the formation of stellar structures and the emission of energy. However, the majority of matter, both normal and dark, remains non-luminous.

Observations have revealed that the rotational speeds of galaxies are independent of their radii, indicating the presence of a significant amount of invisible or dark matter. In addition, the mismatch between X-ray emissions and lensing maps in galaxy clusters suggests the existence of dark matter. The cosmic web, consisting of filaments and clusters, primarily arises due to the presence of dark matter.

To explain these observations, the composition of the Universe must include a combination of dark matter, dark energy, and normal matter. Currently, the estimated composition is 5% normal matter, 27% dark matter, and 68% dark energy. However, a substantial amount of normal matter still eludes detection.

Despite the presence of stars, planets, gas, dust, and black holes in galaxies, the observed amount of normal matter falls short of the expected quantity throughout the Universe. The intergalactic medium, which contains ionized plasma, contributes to the presence of normal matter, but it is not sufficient to account for its absence.

Astronomers are tirelessly searching for this missing normal matter, exploring different regions of the Universe and utilizing various observational techniques. The quest to unravel the mystery of dark matter, and its role in shaping the cosmos, remains one of the most intriguing puzzles in modern astrophysics.