Dark Matter’s Subtle Influence on Dead Stars Revealed

Dark matter, the mysterious form of matter that is invisible to observations, may finally reveal its subtle influence as it infiltrates the hearts of dead stars. Scientists have long been intrigued by dark matter, which is believed to make up the majority of matter in the universe but cannot be directly detected. However, its effects on visible matter can be observed, such as stars orbiting faster within galaxies than expected and galaxies moving faster within clusters.

While the nature of dark matter remains unknown, it is thought to have gravity and collect in regions of strong gravity. Black holes, the regions of strongest gravity, are not useful for studying dark matter as they do not let anything escape. The next best option is the remnants of dead stars, particularly neutron stars, which are incredibly dense and have strong gravity.

According to a study soon to be published in Physics Reports, neutron stars likely have the highest concentrations of dark matter in the universe. The study explores how dark matter can affect neutron stars, depending on its composition and interaction with normal matter.

Dark matter particles can interact with each other, causing them to annihilate and release a small amount of energy. This interaction, although rare, could release enough heat to alter the internal dynamics of neutron stars. Dark matter can also heat up neutron stars simply through accumulation or by increasing the overall mass of the star.

The accumulation of too much dark matter in the core of a neutron star could lead to its implosion and the formation of a black hole. On the other hand, dark matter particles can also change the rotation speed and glitch behavior of neutron stars, providing valuable insights into their internal dynamics.

Scientists propose several avenues to explore the impact of dark matter on neutron stars, including observing the total explosion and death of a neutron star, studying the temperature changes in neutron stars, and closely observing the rotation and glitch behavior of neutron stars.

By investigating the influence of dark matter on dead stars, scientists hope to unlock the secrets of this enigmatic form of matter and further unravel the mysteries of the universe.

