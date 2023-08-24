Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster Brings Classic Shooter into the Modern Era

Nightdive Studios, known for its successful remasters of Quake II and System Shock, is now taking on the task of remastering the beloved Star Wars: Dark Forces game. The studio plans to use its KEX Engine to provide a modernized version of the game while preserving its original essence.

The remastered version of Star Wars: Dark Forces will offer 4K/120 fps gameplay, modern gamepad support, trophies and achievements, and remastered cutscenes. Players can expect a more visually stunning experience as they blast Stormtroopers with improved accuracy compared to the original game. The remaster is set to release on PS4/5, Xbox One/X/S, Nintendo Switch, and Steam on PC, with a specific release date yet to be announced.

Dark Forces, released in 1995, was LucasArts’ first venture into the first-person shooter genre. With its incorporation of the Star Wars universe, the game soared in popularity among fans. Players had the opportunity to immerse themselves in the Star Wars universe and explore its iconic locations.

Nightdive Studios will bring new life to Dark Forces by enhancing the graphics and gameplay mechanics while staying true to the original game. Fans can look forward to reliving their favorite moments in stunning detail and experiencing the game in a whole new way.

Dark Forces Remaster is an exciting development for both longtime fans and newcomers to the series. The remaster will provide an opportunity to revisit a classic game and appreciate it with modern advancements. Get ready to embark on a nostalgic journey into the Star Wars universe once again.

Definitions:

– Remaster: The process of updating and improving the visuals and gameplay mechanics of a previously released game.

– FPS (First-person shooter): A genre of video games where the player views the game world from the perspective of the protagonist.

– KEX Engine: Nightdive Studios’ proprietary game engine used for remastering classic games.

– Cutscenes: Pre-rendered or scripted sequences in a game that advance the story or provide cinematic experiences.

Sources:

– Nightdive Studios/LucasArts (source article)