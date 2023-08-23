Nightdive Studios Announces Remastered Version of Star Wars: Dark Forces

Nightdive Studios, the developers behind the remastered versions of System Shock and Quake 2, have announced that they are working on a remastered version of the classic first-person shooter, Star Wars: Dark Forces. The game is being developed for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

Star Wars: Dark Forces was originally released in 1995 for PC and was the first adventure for players as Kyle Katarn, who would later become a Jedi Knight in Jedi Knight and its sequels. While the game did not feature lightsaber combat, it was well-known for its challenging missions and tough boss fights.

The remastered version of Star Wars: Dark Forces will include updated gameplay and cutscenes, similar to how Nightdive approached the recent Quake 2 remaster. The game will feature modern controls, 4K resolution, widescreen support, and 60fps.

Larry Kuperman, from Nightdive Studios, stated that their mission with the remaster is to bring back the feeling players had when they first played the original game. He emphasized the importance of preservation, stating that they do not want to change the game, but rather enhance it for modern platforms.

The price for the remastered version has not been confirmed yet, but Kuperman suggested that it will be “popularly priced,” estimated to be somewhere between $20-$30.

It is worth noting that another Star Wars first-person shooter is currently in development at Respawn Entertainment, the makers of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. This game is unrelated to Dark Forces and will be a separate entry in the Star Wars FPS genre.

Overall, fans of the original Star Wars: Dark Forces can look forward to experiencing the game with improved visuals and modern features, while still maintaining the essence of the original gameplay. It will be interesting to see how the remastered version compares to the recently released fan-made 4K remaster.

