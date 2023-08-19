Seattle Court Dismisses Copyright Claim Against Ironmace and Dark and Darker RPG

A court in Seattle, WA has dismissed a copyright claim against Ironmace and its RPG game Dark and Darker. The judge, Tana Lin, determined that South Korea’s courts would be a more suitable forum for the case since both Ironmace and publisher Nexon are based there. The legal battle between Ironmace and Nexon has been ongoing for several months. Nexon accused Ironmace employees, Choi Ju-Hyun and CEO Park Sueng-ha, of stealing in-game assets from a project called P3 when they worked at Nexon.

Following Nexon’s DMCA takedown, Dark and Darker was removed from the Steam platform. However, the game recently found a new publisher, Chaf Games, and is now being sold as an Early Access title. Choi and Park had requested the case to be tried exclusively in South Korea, but Nexon’s DMCA was issued because the game was specifically marketed to US players.

Both parties are already involved in lawsuits against each other in Korea. Judge Lin noted that Choi and Park have accepted service of process in a Korean forum, indicating their willingness to be tried in South Korea.

During the case, Nexon argued against involving Korean courts, claiming that they were unable to compel the production of certain evidence. However, Judge Lin stood firm in her decision, suggesting that the matter may be more appropriately handled in Korea due to the parties involved and the laws cited. She stated that none of Nexon’s claims were based on federal or state consumer protection laws. Additionally, most witnesses and evidence are located in Korea or written in Korean, making it more convenient for all parties to litigate the case in Korea.

For now, no significant changes have occurred, other than the possibility that Nexon and Ironmace’s case may proceed in South Korea. Dark and Darker remains delisted from Steam, and neither party has released any statements regarding the dismissed case or the potential future case.

