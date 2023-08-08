Dark and Darker: A Highly Anticipated Game Launches into Early Access

After overcoming a period of legal issues and allegations of copyright infringement, Ironmace Games has finally launched its highly anticipated game, Dark and Darker, into early access. The game had initially received a positive reception during Valve’s Steam Next Fest but faced a setback when Korean game publisher Nexon accused Ironmace of copyright infringement, leading to a cease and desist demand and its removal from Steam.

To navigate these challenges, Ironmace developed its own launcher called Blacksmith and is now selling the game directly through its website and the digital storefront Chaf Games. However, the early access build released today may lack several key features that will be added in the upcoming months.

Ironmace is aware that there may be bugs present in the early access version and requests patience and understanding from players as they actively work on identifying and resolving any issues that arise.

Players have the option to choose between two editions of Dark and Darker: the standard edition, offering the full game and early access, and the more expensive founder’s edition, which includes additional cosmetic items and “test access.”

The early access release also introduces an in-game shop, designed by Ironmace to create a realistic online gaming experience without relying on random loot boxes or fear of missing out (FOMO) items.

The future of Dark and Darker’s early access release remains uncertain until the legal dispute is resolved. However, Ironmace has expressed its desire to return the game to Steam as soon as possible.