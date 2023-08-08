Dark and Darker Early Access Launches Amid Legal Disputes

Dark and Darker, the highly anticipated game from Ironmace Games, has entered the early access stage after facing legal challenges. However, this initial release is not available on Steam.

Earlier this year, Dark and Darker gained significant attention during Valve’s Steam Next Fest. Unfortunately, the game encountered copyright infringement allegations from Korean game publisher Nexon. According to Nexon, members of the development team used materials from their time at Nexon to create the game. Ironmace Games vehemently denied these accusations.

As a result of a cease and desist demand from Nexon, Dark and Darker was removed from the Steam platform. Despite several delays, the game conducted playtests through alternative methods and has now entered the early access phase.

To distribute the game, Ironmace has created its own launcher called Blacksmith and is selling the game directly from its website and through the digital storefront, Chaf Games. However, Ironmace acknowledges that this initial build lacks key features, which will be added in the upcoming months. They also anticipate the presence of bugs and request players’ patience and understanding as they work to address these issues.

The early access release of Dark and Darker offers a standard edition that includes the full game and early access, as well as a pricier founder’s edition with additional cosmetic items and “test access.”

Ironmace has introduced an in-game shop, which they recognize as a controversial aspect. They assure players that they aim to build a successful business while remaining loyal to their fans by avoiding random loot boxes and fear-of-missing-out (FOMO) items.

The future of Dark and Darker’s early access release remains uncertain due to the ongoing legal dispute with Nexon. However, the game is currently available for purchase, and Ironmace expresses their intention to return to Steam in the near future.