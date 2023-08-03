Dario Amodei to Discuss Constitutional AI and Responsible AI Development at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

Dario Amodei, co-founder and CEO of Anthropic, will be joining TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 for a fireside chat on September 19-21 in San Francisco. With $1.5 billion raised, Anthropic is one of the top-funded AI companies and focuses on developing AI systems with a strong emphasis on safety.

Amodei’s departure from OpenAI was driven by his concerns over the startup’s increasingly commercial approach. At Anthropic, he aims to prevent large language models (LLM) from going astray by developing constitutional AI, a training technique that imbues AI systems with a defined set of principles.

During the fireside chat, Amodei will delve into the concept of constitutional AI and its potential for guiding LLM. This innovative approach is intended to ensure that AI models adhere to a set of principles, minimizing the risk of unintended biases or harmful behavior.

Amodei will also discuss Anthropic’s plans for commercializing its text-generating AI models, furthering the conversation around responsible AI development and deployment. Additionally, he will share insights on the Frontier Model Forum, a voluntary coalition formed by Anthropic, OpenAI, Microsoft, and Google to establish technical evaluations, benchmarks, and best practices in AI.

As one of the leading AI startups in the industry, Amodei’s conversation at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 promises to cover various significant aspects of AI development and its implications for society.