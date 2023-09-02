Spike Chunsoft Online Store Now Selling Danganronpa x Rain Code Character Merchandise

The Spike Chunsoft online store has recently launched a collection of character merchandise that was originally sold exclusively at the Danganronpa x Master Detective Archives: Rain Code cafe in Japan. Fans of the popular franchise can now get their hands on pins, acrylic stands, acrylic panels, mini sticker sets, and clear files, all featuring chibi-style artwork of their favorite Danganronpa characters.

The Danganronpa x Rain Code merchandise is available for purchase on the Spike Chunsoft online store in Japan, and for the first time, WorldShopping is offering international shipping for these items. This means that fans from all over the world can now get their hands on the exclusive merchandise. Shipping will begin in early November 2023.

The lineup of available items is extensive and includes something for every Danganronpa fan. From A4 Clear File sets to Trading Acrylic Stands and Can Badges, there is a wide variety to choose from. Each item is adorned with adorable chibi-style artwork of the beloved Danganronpa characters.

For those unfamiliar with the Danganronpa series, it is a popular visual novel franchise that revolves around a group of high school students forced into a deadly game by a sadistic bear named Monokuma. The series has gained a dedicated fanbase worldwide and has been successful across various platforms, including the Nintendo Switch, PS4, Vita, Xbox One, PC, and mobile devices.

If you’re a fan of Danganronpa and want to add some exclusive merchandise to your collection, now is the perfect opportunity. Head over to the Spike Chunsoft online store and grab your favorite items before they run out!

Definitions:

– Chibi: a style of Japanese art characterized by small and cute versions of characters, often featuring exaggerated features or proportions.

– Visual novel: a genre of interactive fiction that typically includes static images, text-based storylines, and player choices that influence the outcome of the narrative.