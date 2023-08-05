Defense Tech Becomes a Top Priority for Investors, says Point72 Ventures Investor

Dan Gwak, an investor at Point72 Ventures, emphasizes the growing significance of defense tech to investors and the government. Historically, the government has been slow to adopt new technologies, but Gwak argues that this has changed due to the potential for these technologies to affect global power dynamics. He cites AI as a technology with the potential to significantly impact defense.

Gwak specifically points to Shield AI, a portfolio company of Point72 Ventures, as an example. Shield AI develops AI-powered drones that are utilized by the US Air Force and Army. Gwak highlights the effectiveness of drones in real-life situations, as demonstrated in Ukraine. He recognizes the ethical concerns surrounding autonomous drones, but believes that aligning with government priorities and effectively connecting the dots can lead to rapid business growth.

Defense tech has emerged as a top priority for investors due to the increasing awareness of its importance to the government. The ability of these technologies to shape the global balance of power has caught the attention of investors, signaling a shift in investment focus. Gwak’s extensive background, which includes his upbringing in Jakarta, service in the US Marine Corps, and attendance at Harvard Business School, provides him with unique insights into the defense tech landscape.

Investors are now recognizing the potential of defense tech to disrupt industries and provide valuable solutions to national security challenges. Gwak’s work at Point72 Ventures involves a specific focus on defense tech, among other areas of investment. As the government becomes more open to adopting these technologies, there is a growing opportunity for companies to align themselves with government priorities and drive business growth.

With the deployment of AI-powered drones and other advanced defense technologies, the landscape of military operations is evolving. While there are ethical concerns to consider, Gwak believes that companies can succeed by navigating these concerns and effectively meeting the needs of the government. Defense tech has emerged as a lucrative investment opportunity, and investors like Gwak are capitalizing on the industry’s potential for growth.