Federal Authorities Impose $2.5 Million Fine on Importing Companies Over Customs Duty Evasion

Federal authorities have announced a settlement that involves a $2.5 million fine on a Dallas importing company and two Chinese companies over allegations of customs duty evasion. ADCO, a Dallas-based company owned by Raymond E. Davis, along with customs broker Calvin Chang, were also implicated in the case. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas made the announcement.

According to authorities, Xiamen Atlantis MFC Co., Ltd. and Xiamen Taft Medical Co, Ltd., the two Chinese companies involved, submitted falsified invoices to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). These invoices inaccurately stated lower values for the goods being imported by ADCO from China. To ensure that ADCO paid the Chinese companies the actual value of the goods, another set of correct invoices was allegedly created but not submitted to CBP.

As a result of the false invoicing, the imported goods were undervalued when they arrived in the U.S. This led to a loss of revenue for the government, as customs duties and fees were not accurately calculated based on the true value of the goods.

U.S. Attorney Leigha Simonton highlighted the importance of customs laws in national security and protecting businesses from unfair competition. She stated, “This office will continue to aggressively investigate and hold accountable anyone it believes has tried to cheat the government and the public at large through the manipulation of customs duties.”

The case originated from a lawsuit filed under the False Claims Act, which includes a whistleblower provision. Whistleblowers Donald Reznicek and Collen McFarland will receive a share of $500,000 as part of the settlement for their role in exposing the customs duty evasion.

While customs duty evasion undermines fair competition and national security, the authorities are working diligently to enforce regulations and hold accountable those who attempt to manipulate customs duties.