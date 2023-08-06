CityLife

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 6, 2023
Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center (DCAC) Open House in Jamestown

The Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center (DCAC) is inviting the public to an open house at its new location in Jamestown. The event will be held on Monday, August 21 from noon to 2 p.m. The new satellite office can be found at 2205 Cottage Lane.

DCAC is committed to creating a safe and supportive environment that promotes healing and hope for traumatized children and their families. The center works closely with local and state agencies, including law enforcement, child protective services, prosecutors’ offices, advocates, mental health professionals, and medical practitioners. Their aim is to ensure that children who disclose abuse are protected and not further harmed by the systems in place to safeguard them.

Children’s Advocacy Centers (CACs) play a vital role in coordinating care and investigations from the initial report of abuse to achieving convictions. Throughout the process, the well-being of the child remains the primary focus for the DCAC team.

In addition to the main office in Bismarck, DCAC also has a satellite office in Dickinson and outreach offices in McKenzie County and Standing Rock. In 2022 alone, the center provided services to over 600 children. Their comprehensive range of services includes forensic interviews, advocacy, medical evaluations, mental health therapy, as well as prevention and education.

At the open house, attendees will have an opportunity to take a tour of the new space and enjoy light refreshments. It is an excellent chance for the community to learn more about the DCAC’s important work and show their support for the well-being of traumatized children and their families.

