Grab Exciting Deals on Gaming Consoles and Accessories

Looking for some amazing deals on gaming consoles and accessories? Check out the daily deals for Saturday, September 2, and get your hands on some great offers!

First up, if you’re a PlayStation fan, there are two options you don’t want to miss. The limited edition Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PS5 console is still available on Amazon. For $599.99, you can get the venom-infested red and black console, along with a matching controller and a digital copy of Spider-Man 2.

If you’re looking for a more budget-friendly option, consider the Final Fantasy XVI bundle. This bundle includes the standard edition of the PS5 console along with the recently-released Final Fantasy XVI game. It’s currently on sale for $509.99, a great price considering the game itself is worth more.

If you’re already a proud owner of a PlayStation 5, you might want to consider getting an SSD to expand your storage. The officially-licensed WD 2 TB SSD is currently available for nearly 50% off. With games getting larger in size, having extra storage space is becoming essential.

For Xbox fans, Microsoft has released a new SKU of the Xbox Series S, now with 1 TB of on-board storage. Priced at $349.99, this sleek black console offers double the storage capacity of the standard Series S.

Gamers looking for some Nintendo Switch deals will be excited to find that Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe is on sale for 33% off. This game offers 4-player multiplayer, various copy abilities, and a range of minigames, making it one of the most feature-rich Kirby games available.

For fans of The Legend of Zelda, the manga adaptations of the games are an enjoyable read. The complete box set, which includes manga adaptations of games like Ocarina of Time and Majora’s Mask, is currently on sale for 40% off.

Preorders are open for the Mario Red Nintendo Switch OLED edition. This console features a red color scheme and will ship out in early October.

In addition to gaming consoles and games, Sonos is offering discounts on their factory refurbished Sonos One and Sonos One SL speakers. These speakers provide excellent sound quality and can serve as your voice assistant, replacing devices like Amazon Echo or Google Home.

Lastly, Lenovo has a powerful gaming laptop, the Legion 7i Gen 8 RTX 4090, available for a discounted price of $2511 with the use of a coupon code. This laptop is equipped with an Intel Core i9 processor, 32GB RAM, and a 2TB SSD.

Don’t miss out on these incredible deals! Upgrade your gaming experience with discounted consoles, accessories, speakers, and more.

