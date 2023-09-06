The Best Deals for Wednesday, September 6: Discounts on Final Fantasy XVI, PS5 Bundles, and More

Today’s deals feature a range of exciting discounts on gaming products and accessories. For gaming enthusiasts, the highly acclaimed Final Fantasy XVI is available at a discounted price of $49.99, giving you the chance to experience the latest installment in the popular RPG series. This game serves as a visual showcase for the PS5 and highlights the advancements of next-gen gaming.

If you’re interested in purchasing a PS5 console, consider the Final Fantasy XVI Console Bundle, which includes the game with a PS5 disc edition for just $509. This bundle offers a significant discount and is a great option for fans of the game or those looking to explore new titles on the PS5.

In addition to game discounts, several other accessories are also on sale. The PS5 DualSense Spider-Man Controller is available at Walmart, featuring a stylish two-tone design that stands out from the standard white controller. For fans of the God of War franchise, a PS5 console bundle including God of War: Ragnarok is available for the same price as the Final Fantasy XVI bundle.

If you purchase the PS5 disc edition console from Dell, you will receive a $75 Dell eGift Card, which can be used to purchase a range of PS5 accessories or games.

For those looking for gaming headsets, the Logitech G Astro A30 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Headset is currently on sale on Amazon. This high-end headset features outstanding sound quality, positional audio, and a sleek design.

Available at a significant discount, the OVIO PS5 Dual Controller Charging Station is a highly rated charging station for PS5 controllers. This product offers convenient charging for your controllers and is a great addition to any gaming setup.

When it comes to expanding your storage, the Nextorage 2TB PS5 SSD with a heatsink is available on Amazon. This SSD was originally developed by Sony for the PS5 console. Another option is the Samsung 990 Pro 2TB PS5 SSD, which is currently the fastest SSD on the market.

Finally, the 2nd Gen Apple AirPods Pro is available at a discounted price of $199, offering active noise cancellation and high-quality sound.

– RPG: Role-playing game, a video game genre focused on controlling a character within a fictional world, often involving quests, character development, and an immersive story.

– PS5: PlayStation 5, the latest generation of Sony’s video game console.

– SSD: Solid-state drive, a type of storage device that uses flash memory to store data, offering faster access times compared to traditional hard disk drives.

Sources: Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon