Daily Deals: Discounts on Nintendo Games, Amiibo Figures, Accessories, and Manga Box Sets

In today’s Daily Deals for Saturday, August 8, a wide variety of amiibo figures are back in stock, including Super Smash Bros., Metroid Dread, Splatoon, and Super Mario characters. Best Buy has a huge restock of amiibo from the past decade, making it a great opportunity to fill any gaps in your collection.

Along with the amiibo restock, there are also fantastic discounts on Nintendo games. Fire Emblem Engage, a strategy RPG released earlier this year, is available for just $36.99 on Woot. This game offers stunning visuals and engaging combat, making it a must-have for Fire Emblem fans. Additionally, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is on sale, providing significant savings.

Another deal worth checking out is the 50% discount on Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon. This underrated game takes the world of Bayonetta and presents it in a storybook format, featuring puzzle platforming and combat similar to 2D Legend of Zelda games.

For Pokémon fans, Pokémon Violet is available for $44.99. With two waves of DLC on the way, this game offers an open-world adventure in the Paldea Region, showcasing Pokémon’s attempt at a new direction.

Manga enthusiasts will be pleased to know that there are discounts on Dragon Ball and The Legend of Zelda manga box sets. The Dragon Ball Complete Box Set provides the full story of Goku’s origin, while the Zelda box set compiles the stories from various Zelda games.

In terms of accessories, PowerBlock Sport 50 Adjustable Dumbbells are on sale for $199.99 at Woot. This adjustable dumbbell set is a cost-effective alternative to Bowflex and offers free shipping.

Lastly, the PowerA Enhanced Switch Controller, featuring a Metroid Dread design, is available for $17.52 on Amazon. This officially licensed wired controller for the Nintendo Switch provides a comfortable gaming experience.

Take advantage of these Daily Deals and enhance your gaming experience with discounted games, amiibo figures, accessories, and manga box sets. Check out Temu, a Chinese online marketplace similar to Amazon, for affordable prices on these items.