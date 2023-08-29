D3 Publisher Announces Custom Mech Wars, a Third-Person Shooter Game for PS5 and PC

D3 Publisher has revealed its upcoming game, Custom Mech Wars, a third-person shooter set to launch this winter on PlayStation 5 and PC. The game will offer players the opportunity to engage in thrilling mecha action with customizable combat units.

Custom Mech Wars will feature the Omega Customization System, allowing players to build unique mechs by freely customizing various parts, such as heads, legs, and arms. The freedom of customization extends beyond the typical bipedal builds, enabling players to experiment with different positions and angles for their mechs. The choice of parts will significantly affect the mechs’ abilities and fighting styles, providing players with a diverse range of gameplay options.

Armed with an array of weapons, players will embark on exhilarating missions to destroy enemy units and collect their parts. The game promises heart-pounding mecha action that can only be experienced through the Omega Customized units. As players progress, they’ll have the opportunity to further enhance and personalize their favorite mechs.

Custom Mech Wars will include both single-player and multiplayer modes, with up to four players able to collaborate on story missions. This multiplayer feature allows players to team up with friends, showcasing their personally customized mechs while tackling challenging missions together.

Wishlist customization is available now via the PlayStation Store and Steam. Additionally, the game will be playable at the Tokyo Game Show 2023, held from September 21 to 24 in Chiba, Japan.

Visit the official website for more information on Custom Mech Wars in English and Japanese.

Sources:

– D3 Publisher [491 articles]

– Third-Person Shooter [1,121 articles]

– Custom Mech Wars [2 articles]

– PS5 [5,505 articles]

– PC [18,346 articles]

– Experience [209 articles]

– Action [1,342 articles]

– Multiplayer [217 articles]