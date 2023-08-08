D-Wave Collaborates with QuantumBasel and VINCI Energies to Explore Quantum Solutions for Industrial Construction

D-Wave Quantum, in partnership with QuantumBasel and VINCI Energies, is embarking on a venture to investigate quantum solutions for the industrial construction sector. The goal of this collaboration is to develop a range of quantum-hybrid applications that utilize D-Wave’s annealing quantum computers and quantum hybrid solvers.

VINCI Energies, a driving force in environmental and digital transformation, is particularly interested in harnessing the capabilities of quantum computing for the design of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in buildings.

To facilitate this initiative, D-Wave’s Leap quantum cloud service will offer real-time access to their Advantage Quantum Computer and quantum hybrid solver service. These services provide enterprise-level performance and scalability to support the collaboration’s objectives.

By addressing optimization challenges that often result in cost overruns and project delays, the collaboration between D-Wave, VINCI Energies, and QuantumBasel is expected to enhance efficiency in construction projects. The incorporation of quantum technology has the potential to revolutionize the construction and building sectors by resolving computationally complex problems.

This collaboration serves as a platform to explore and harness the power of quantum computing within the construction industry. With the integration of D-Wave’s cutting-edge technology and the expertise of VINCI Energies and QuantumBasel, this partnership seeks to unlock new possibilities and drive innovation in the field of industrial construction.