D-Wave Quantum Inc. Shows Positive Price Increase and Growth Potential

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) closed at $2.10 on July 31, marking a 9.95% increase from the previous day. The stock had a previous close of $1.91 and traded within a range of $1.90 – $2.17. Its 52-week price range is $0.40 – $13.23.

Over the past 30 days, QBTS has seen a decrease in value of approximately 6.67%. However, the global AI boom is predicted to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, offering potential opportunities for investors.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. currently has a market cap of $244.50 million. Analysts estimate that the company will have a negative earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.14, with a projected EPS growth rate of -$0.66 for 2023 and -$0.53 for the following year. This implies a decrease of 53.50% and an increase of 19.70% in EPS, respectively.

The company is also expected to experience a growth in revenue, with a consensus projection of $2.3 million. The median projection predicts a 67.80% increase compared to the same quarter in the previous year. For 2023, the yearly revenue forecast is $12.25 million, representing a growth rate of 70.80%.

Short-term indicators suggest an average of 50% buy for QBTS stock, while medium-term indicators show an average of 100% buy. Long-term indicators place the stock in the category of 50% buy.

Out of 5 analysts, all rate D-Wave Quantum Inc. as a buy, with no hold or sell ratings. The stock has an overall buy rating, and the average price target for the next 12 months is $3.50.

Currently, D-Wave Quantum Inc. is -7.14% below its SMA20 and 13.28% below its 50-day simple moving average. The RSI (14) stands at 48.95, and the past week has shown a volatility of 16.41%, which increased to 17.34% over the past month. The beta value is -0.20, and the average true range (ATR) is currently 0.37.

Insiders hold 35.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.80%. As of July 13, 2023, there were 1.79 million short shares, representing a 1.40% short interest in shares outstanding.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. has seen a significant year-to-date price movement of 45.83% upwards, suggesting potential upside for investors.