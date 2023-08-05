D-Wave Quantum: A Leader in Quantum Computing Systems and Services

D-Wave Quantum, a prominent player in the field of quantum computing systems, software, and services, was recently highlighted in an equity research report by The Benchmark Company LLC. The report focuses on the shifting investor sentiment towards quantum computing stocks, which have been surpassing the performance of the overall tech sector.

The report identifies D-Wave as the quantum computing platform that is best positioned to benefit from the growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI). The company’s pre-built software enables them to capitalize on near-term opportunities within the field. Furthermore, the report sets a price target of $3 for D-Wave, based on a 5.2x enterprise value-to-sales multiple.

D-Wave Quantum holds the distinction of being the world’s first commercial supplier of quantum computers. The company is dedicated to developing and delivering cutting-edge quantum computing systems, software, and services. Notably, D-Wave is the sole entity constructing both annealing and gate-model quantum computers.

The core mission of D-Wave is to unlock the immense potential of quantum computing for the betterment of businesses and society as a whole. Their groundbreaking technology is employed by various organizations to tackle practical applications in diverse fields such as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling. Among their notable clientele are renowned companies like Volkswagen, Mastercard, Deloitte, and Lockheed Martin.

For further insights into D-Wave Quantum and its groundbreaking contributions to the world of quantum computing, visit their official website at www.DWaveSys.com. To stay updated on the latest news and developments from the company, access their newsroom at https://ibn.fm/QBTS.