D-Wave Quantum Inc. to Release Q2 2023 Financial Results

D-Wave Quantum Inc., a leading provider of quantum computing systems, software, and services, has announced that it will be releasing its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. The release is scheduled for Thursday, August 10.

The company had previously planned to release the information after market close on the same date. The press release containing the financial results will be available on the D-Wave Investor Relations website.

In addition to the financial results release, D-Wave will be hosting a conference call on August 10 at 8:00 a.m. ET. The purpose of the call is to discuss the results as well as the business outlook for the company. Chief Executive Officer Alan Baratz and Chief Financial Officer John Markovich will participate in the call.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. is a company that specializes in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services. They are recognized as the first commercial supplier of quantum computers in the world. The company offers both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers.

The mission of D-Wave is to harness the power of quantum computing for various applications such as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling.

D-Wave’s groundbreaking technology is being utilized by prestigious organizations such as Volkswagen, Mastercard, Deloitte, ArcelorMittal, and Lockheed Martin.

However, the company’s forward-looking statements do caution that actual results may differ due to factors beyond management’s control. Some of these factors include economic conditions, customer adoption, competition, and legal proceedings.