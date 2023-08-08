Cyient and Microsoft Partner to Establish EnGeneer CoE for Engineering Innovation

Cyient, a global digital, engineering, and technology solutions company, has teamed up with Microsoft to create a Centre of Excellence (CoE) known as EnGeneer. The primary objective of this CoE is to encourage engineering innovation by leveraging Generative AI technologies. With the integration of Azure OpenAI services and Generative AI, EnGeneer aims to enhance engineering lifecycle agility and empower engineers through automation and assistance.

To facilitate this collaboration, Cyient will incorporate new Generative AI capabilities into its existing solutions, CyFast and CyArc. Furthermore, the partnership between Cyient and Microsoft will expand the utilization of OpenAI and Generative AI technologies across all of Cyient’s platform solutions, including healthcare, sustainability, and connected products.

Generative AI technologies possess the potential to introduce a new level of autonomy and intelligence into engineering systems. By integrating these advanced capabilities into their solutions, Cyient and Microsoft aim to increase productivity and enhance the quality of engineering processes.

This partnership between Cyient and Microsoft signifies a significant stride towards driving innovation in the engineering industry. By harnessing the power of Generative AI, the Centre of Excellence strives to transform the way engineers work, ultimately leading to more efficient and intelligent engineering systems.