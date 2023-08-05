Cygames Announces News Show for Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising and Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Cygames has revealed that they will be hosting a news show called the “Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising and Granblue Fantasy: Relink News Show” on September 16 at 18:00 JST. This broadcast aims to summarize the information that was previously released in August for both games, while also sharing new updates.

“Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising” is set to launch on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in 2023. On the other hand, “Granblue Fantasy: Relink” is expected to be released this winter for the same platforms.

The news show will serve as a valuable resource for fans and players who are eager to learn the latest information about these highly anticipated games. It will delve into gameplay mechanics, storylines, characters, and other exciting features that await players.

Cygames has a reputation for developing immersive and visually stunning games, and both “Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising” and “Granblue Fantasy: Relink” are expected to continue this trend. Players can anticipate high-quality graphics, captivating gameplay, and a vast world to explore.

The announcement of this news show has sparked great excitement within the gaming community, with fans eagerly awaiting the broadcast on September 16. It presents a perfect opportunity to gain further insight into the upcoming titles from Cygames.