The Importance of Cyclic Dipeptides with a 2,5-Diketopiperazine Ring

Cyclic dipeptides containing a six-membered 2,5-diketopiperazine ring are a significant group of chemical compounds found in various living organisms. These dipeptides have stable and specific binding properties, which make them promising templates for drug development.

One of the notable characteristics of these dipeptides is their diverse range of biological properties. They have shown anti-tumor, antimicrobial, and neuroprotective activity. Additionally, they have chemical applications as catalysts, building blocks for hydrogels, and polymers with high melting points.

The configuration of the 2,5-diketopiperazine ring can be classified as cis or trans, depending on its conformation. This conformation is influenced by the properties of the amino acids’ side chains. Small side chains result in planar structures, while larger side chains lead to an out-of-plane conformation.

Identical residue cyclic dipeptides exhibit interesting conformations and symmetry groups, and the stereochemistry of dipeptides affects their self-assembly process, resulting in different molecular architectures. Therefore, the choice of amino acid side chains plays a crucial role in controlling the conformation and practical applications of dipeptides with the 2,5-diketopiperazine ring.

A comprehensive analysis of the crystal structure and vibrational spectra of cyclo(l-Cys-d-Cys) provides valuable insights into the intermolecular interactions of these cyclic dipeptides. The presence of cysteine in the diketopiperazine ring allows for material design versatility, including reactions like the thiol-ene click reaction. Moreover, cyclic dipeptides containing this ring also exhibit chelating properties towards various metal ions.

However, research on cyclic dipeptides of cysteine is limited, and there are few synthetic protocols and crystallographic structures available. One specific dipeptide, Cyclo(l-Cys-d-Cys), has received little attention. Through the structural description of this dipeptide, this study highlights its distinct properties compared to cyclo(l-Cys-l-Cys) due to its trans conformation and centrosymmetry.

The crystal structure and vibrational spectra analysis of cyclo(l-Cys-d-Cys) contribute to the understanding of how stereochemistry affects the structure of 2,5-diketopiperazine-based dipeptides for specific applications.